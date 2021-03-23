£230,000 improvements to A87 to commence this week

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A section of the A87 on Skye is to remain closed to motorist for five evenings as part of a £230,000 programme of resurfacing works.

The project by Bear Scotland will improve the existing road surface between Portree and Drumuie.

The work is expected to take up to five evenings to complete and will be carried out between 7pm and 7am on weekdays.

Ground works will commence from 7pm on Thursday evening ahead of completion next week.

Due to the narrow carriageway width, a full road closure will be imposed during the course of the works to ensure the safety of operatives and road users.

Traffic management measures

Amnesties will also be implemented during the course of the work because there is no available diversion.

Vehicles will be escorted through the site by a 10mph convoy.

The A87 will be reopened to motorists out with working hours to minimise disruption, however, a 30mph speed limit will be imposed for motorist travelling on the temporary road surface.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s North West Representative said: “This surfacing project north of Portree will greatly improve the quality and safety for road users at this section of the A87.

“The overnight closures are necessary in order to protect operatives and road users given the narrow width of the carriageway. We’ve taken steps to limit the overall impact of the project by carrying out the work overnight and providing amnesty periods for traffic.”

Covid-19 measures

In accordance with the Government’s Covid-19 guidance strict social distancing protocols will be in place across the site to protect operatives.

Mr Ross added: “Our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as they can, and we thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance while we complete these projects.

“We encourage motorists to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information.”