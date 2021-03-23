Something went wrong - please try again later.

The most popular baby names in the Highlands and islands have been revealed.

National Records of Scotland has unveiled their annual list of names given to every baby boy or girl in the country last year.

In the Highlands, the most popular boy’s name was Archie, with Emily the most popular girl’s name.

Alexander and Lachlan topped the boy’s list in the Western Isles, while Freya was the only girl’s name used, with four babies born with that name.

Freya was again the top pick in Orkney, jointly tied with Ava. They were the only names used, both with four. Jack was the most popular boy’s name which was the overall Scottish favourite in 2020.

There was a three-way tie at the top of the boy’s list on Shetland, with Theo, Brodie and Tommy the only names given, each with three.

Three baby Krissi’s were also named, the only baby girls born on the island.

You can search for your, or your child’s name in our interactive tables below where you can also find out the top 10 for each council area.

In Scotland, Jack topped the list again for the 13th year running, while Isla took over from Olivia at the top of the girl’s list.

