Fans to re-live Runrig’s Last Dance during weekend of programmes devoted to the band

A full three-hour film of Runrig’s farewell concert will air for the first time next week as part of a weekend of programmes about the band.

BBC ALBA will screen The Last Dance, which captured the final sell-out gig at Stirling Castle in front of 50,000 fans, on April 3.

The concert, filmed live by Glasgow-based BAFTA-winning digital entertainment company Blazing Griffin, features performances by some well-known guests including Julie Fowlis, Duncan Chisholm, Laura McGhee, Gary Innes, Dave Towers and the Glasgow Gaelic Islay Choi, as well as Donnie Munro, the band’s lead singer from 1974-1997.

Runrig, formed in 1973 in Skye, enjoyed a successful career spanning 45 years.

The band produced 14 studio albums and took its brand of Gaelic rock music across the world, holding sell-out concerts at some of the world’s most prestigious venues, including Times Square, the Royal Albert Hall and Edinburgh Castle.

The band recorded its final studio album, The Story, in 2015 and held a series of farewell concerts, entitled The Final Mile, in 2018.

This took in shows in Germany, Denmark and England, culminating in The Last Dance in Stirling.

Founding member Rory MacDonald said: “It’s the love of performing that kept the group going for over 45 years.

“Our farewell performance brought all this to a close – a shared, visceral experience that will stay with me forever.

“In many ways, our bond with the fans has been our success and this film illustrates this throughout.”

© Supplied by BBC ALBA Matt Liengi

His brother Calum MacDonald added: “During these uncertain times it may be hard to feel connected with the communities we love most.

“We hope the Runrig community and our fans will feel a sense of togetherness when they watch our farewell concert on BBC ALBA and that it will help raise the spirits.”

Steven Little, The Last Dance concert film producer at Blazing Griffin, said the film is the perfect platform to reach out to Runrig’s local fans.

“I was delighted to work on this production,” he said.

“It captures the magic of the band and provides the tribute the band was looking to give to their fans.

“It’s an incredibly uplifting and lively concert film. I just know Runrig fans are going to love this.”

© Supplied by BBC ALBA. Andrew Kin

Margaret Cameron, channel editor at MG ALBA, said: “BBC ALBA is delighted to have a weekend of Runrig content to offer our audiences, with the jewel in the crown being the full The Final Dance concert.”