Inverness church reopens for one of the first masses in the Highlands following legal ruling

An Inverness church was quick off the mark to open for mass – and to celebrate its anniversary – after a legal ruling forced open the doors to places of worship.

Father James Bell of St Mary’s in Huntly Street said the socially distanced gathering must have been one of the first masses to take place in the Highlands.

Today was not only 184 years since the church was opened, it was also the feast of the annunciation, the dedication of the parish.

Churches were closed for lockdown and only permitted to conduct weddings or funerals – with the number of attendees strictly limited – and broadcast services online.

But a group of 27 church leaders launched a judicial review at the Court of Session arguing Scottish Government ministers acted outwith their powers when ordering the closure of places of worship under emergency legislation.

Judge Lord Braid issued his judgment on Wednesday, finding the government regulations were unlawful as they disproportionately interfered with the freedom of religion secured in the European Convention on Human Rights.

Father Bell said: “It must have been one of the first masses in the Highlands, we were pretty quick off the mark. We had a reasonable congregation, 34.

“We are limited to fewer than 50 but it depends how people are spaced, how many we can actually get in because of the two metre rule. It was comfortably full for what we are doing.

“The first one back was almost like a birthday for us. The dedication of the parish is the annunciation. Today is the feast of the annunciation.

“We were very glad to get in. We were opened for business 184 years ago more or less to the day.”

He added: “Shortly after we opened there was a cholera epidemic.

“The priests here at that time were very helpful, one of them, Father Walter Lovi was given an inscribed snuff box by the Provost and Burgh for the good work he did.

“It is very interesting that we should be opening again almost at the anniversary of when there there was a terrible epidemic.

“People come to church because they are looking for support and encouragement, spiritual nourishment. There were some familiar faces.

“We are fully open. We have four masses, six masses on a Sunday, two Polish and four English, we can take as many as we can get.”