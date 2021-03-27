Three workers suspended at Skye care home amid bullying probe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Three members of staff at a Skye care home have been suspended while an investigation has been held into bullying allegations, the P&J understands.

It is believed the claims relate to issues that predate the Home Farm care home in Portree being taken over by NHS Highland last year.

Police have also confirmed they arrested three men but that no charges were brought and it was decided “no criminality” was established.

A police spokeswoman said: “In relation to a report regarding the conduct of staff at Home Farm Care Home on Skye, three men in their 50s were arrested in connection with this and released without charge.

“Inquiries have now concluded and no criminality has been established.”

Home Farm was at the centre of controversy last year when 10 residents died of coronavirus. At the height of the outbreak, 29 residents and 27 members of staff tested positive.

The Care Inspectorate raised a legal action to cancel the then operator HC-One’s registration following an inspection in May which raised serious concerns about the running of the home.

The action was later dropped and NHS Highland, which had been brought in to help manage the home, formally took over its running in November.

It is believed the bullying allegations were looked into as a “legacy issue”.

An NHS Highland spokesman said: “NHS Highland takes all allegations of bullying extremely seriously and will always investigate any claims of bullying and harassment.

“NHS Highland cannot comment on individual members of staff and processes that may or may not be underway.

“However, we can confirm that residents are safe and we are ensuring all proper procedures to maintain safety are followed.

“It is important to highlight that if and when NHS Highland staff are suspended it is to allow a proper investigation of allegations to take place, in a safe and efficient manner. It is not a sanction or an outcome.”

The health board confirmed it has recruited a permanent manager for Home Farm which was part of its process in taking over the facility.

The spokesman added: “An interim manager was appointed when NHS Highland took over the home and is in the process of handing over to the permanent manager.”

Skye councillor John Gordon, whose father died from Covid-19 in the home, welcomed the investigation.

He said: “I am aware of concerns from staff and families regarding allegations of bullying and abuse which NHS Highland take seriously and will deal with in a professional and quick manner.

“It is right any concerns should be reported and investigated and I hope NHS Highland are supporting all involved. There is no place for bullying or abuse in any area of life and work.

“NHS Highland has employed a new manager who is yet to start her role at Home Farm and the sooner she starts the better. There is confidence in her from families and the wider community and I know she is going to make a huge difference at the home and has our support in making the home a loving, caring and safe environment.

“Families know there are some excellent staff who continue to look after their loved ones the way they deserve.”

NHS Highland is still dealing with the fall-out of previous bullying complaints.

An independent review was held in 2019 by John Sturrock QC on bullying and harassment within the health authority.

In response, the health board, whistleblowers and trade union representatives set up the Healing Process, funded by the Scottish Government, to allow those affected.