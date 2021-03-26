Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hillwalkers are being asked to look out for a missing dog that was last seen near Ullapool four days ago.

Koda, a one-year-old Siberian husky, was last seen at 7am on March 22 in the Ullapool area.

His owners Craig Burry, a former member of Oban mountain rescue team, and Rosemary Doonan have appealed on social media for help tracking him down.

Mr Burry said: “If you already happen to be planning a hill walk or mountain bike trip in the next few days, please keep an eye out for Koda.

“He may have travelled a long way. He is wearing a blue collar and red harness.

“He is a medium-sized dog, 28kg, and micro-chipped. He is very friendly and loves cheese.”

Mr Burry’s post has been shared by Scottish Mountain Rescue’s Facebook page, which has more than 33,000 likes.

Mr Burry has suggested a large area east of Ullapool running across to Easter Ross as a possible location for his dog.

A mobile phone number originally accompanied Mr Burry’s appeal but he said it had been taken down after receiving hoax phone calls attempting to extort money for the dog’s safe return.

A Facebook group set up to share information about Koda has been set up and already has nearly 350 members.

There is a large-scale search of a nearby plantation planned for 1pm today.

Siberian huskies

Siberian huskies are active, intelligent dogs who are always on the go.

They are one of the fastest of the sled dog breeds and known for being able to run for hours without tiring.

They love people and will want to say hello to everyone they meet.

With their huge reserves of energy, they’re often seen as great pets for active, adventure-loving owners.

Dog experts recommend they get a minimum of two hours of exercise every day.

Have you seen this dog or do you have any information about his whereabouts? Contact his owners directly on Facebook or email stuart.findlay@pressandjournal.co.uk