Western Highlands issued with yellow weather warning for rain

A Met Office yellow weather warning for “heavy and persistent” rain has been issued for the western Highlands.
The warning comes into effect at 6pm tomorrow and covers the west coast of Scotland from Ullapool to Greenock, including most of Skye.
The meteorological body warns that people can expect a number of homes and businesses to be flooded as a result of the heavy showers.
Travel times will also be longer, with public transport affected and patches of surface water likely to form on roads.
