Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A 16-year-old boy has died and two others remain in hospital following a serious road crash in the Highlands.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Alness at about 9.30pm on Saturday.

Police say the blue Audi RS4 appeared to have “lost control and hit a wall” at the Fyrish substation after turning onto the B9176 Struie Road from Alness.

Today police confirmed a 16-year-old boy died in the one-vehicle accident.

He has been named locally as Craig Melville from Alness.

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old male driver and a 15-year-old girl, who was a rear-seat passenger, both remain in hospital. The girl is in a critical condition.

A 22-year-old woman, who was a front-seat passenger, was also taken to hospital but has since been released.

© JASPERIMAGE

Friends have taken to social media to pay tribute to the teen.

One person wrote: “Rest in peace Craig. I remember you when you were just little. You were such a sweetheart taken far too soon. Thoughts are with your family and friends xx.”

Another said: “Such a tragedy you will be so missed Craig Melville,

such a genuinely kind lad.”

One person described the teenager as “the kindest soul to ever exist” and another said she would “never forget you”.

Fatal Road Crash near AlnessA 16-year-old male has died following a fatal road crash on the B9176, known locally as… Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Sunday, March 28, 2021

Did you see the blue Audi?

Police have now launched an investigation to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

Sergeant David Miller said: “We are appealing to any other road users who were in the area around the time of the incident to contact us.

“Did you see the blue Audi, did you pass it on the road?

“Any small piece of information could be vital in our inquiries. In particular, we would ask motorists with dash cams to check their footage as they could have captured an image which could assist us.”

21:40 📟 Invergordon’s two pumps mobilised alongside Dingwall’s rescue pump to a RTC on the B9176 Struie road, crews used hydraulic cutting equipment to extricate one casualty. The road remains closed at this time. 🚒🚒🚒 #S30P6 #S30P7 #S31P6 — Invergordon Fire Station 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@InvergordonFire) March 28, 2021

Three fire engines also attended the incident and used cutting equipment to free one person from the car.

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101.