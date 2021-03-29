Flood warnings issued in north as forecasters warn of heavy rain showers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Parts of the north and north-east have been issued with flood warnings as forecasters warn of heavy rain showers.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) are urging communities to be vigilant until Tuesday due to forecasts for adverse weather.

Communities on the west coast including Argyll and Bute, Skye and Lochalsh and Wester Ross have been issued with flood warnings as well as Inverness, Moray and the Cairngorms National Park.

Low-lying land is at particular risk in Moray, with the B9015 between Mosstodloch and Kingston singled out by Sepa as a possible site of flooding.

Islanders in Orkney and the Western Isles have been warned to take care while walking or travelling in coastal areas due to strong winds and overtopping waves.

Meanwhile, on the east coast Stonehaven residents are being advised to remain vigilant following warnings of potential flooding to local roads and properties.

A total of 13 regional flood alerts and 30 local flood warnings have now been issued by Sepa.

It comes as forecasters warn of persistent, heavy rain showers and winds in the coming days, with the potential to cause localised flooding and delays.

Ruth Ellis, duty flood manager, said: “From late Sunday across to Tuesday, West, Central, Tayside and Northern Scotland will see persistent, often heavy rain and winds, with significant flooding impacts possible, particularly around the Spey, Forth and Tay and minor impacts possible across the broader areas.

“Take care when walking or travelling near coastal areas, including the Western Isles and Orkney, due to surge, strong winds and wave overtopping.

“13 Regional Flood Alerts and 30 local Flood Warnings are now in place, and people living and working in affected areas are advised to plan their essential journeys and consider the steps they need to take now to be prepared.”