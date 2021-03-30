Ben Fogle New Lives in the Wild: Ullapool family to feature on Channel Five documentary

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Ullapool family will feature on Ben Fogle’s documentary series New Lives in the Wild tonight.

The presenter visits the East Rhidorroch Estate in the Highlands as part of his New Lives in the Wild show which looks at people who have chosen to live their life off-grid.

He meets Iona and her family, who run the self-catering eco-friendly accommodation in Ullapool.

The young family lives on a near 10,000-acre wilderness estate, where they run an organic hill farm and produce beef and lamb.

They also grow trees and look after the old Caledonian pine forest.

Iona, Julien, and their young son Leon all muck-in and make the estate a warm and welcoming place to tourists.

East Rhidorroch is eight miles away from Ullapool, with no TV, internet or mobile signal, with the family instead producing their own hydro-electricity.

The couple revealed how “excited/nervous” they were about being on New Lives in the Wild tonight.

They took to social media to say: “Super excited/nervous about us being on TV tonight!

“We are on Ben Fogle’s New Lives in the wild.

“Don’t think this is the beginning of a new career but there should be some great footage of East Rhidorroch.”

You can watch the family on Channel Five tonight at 9pm.