Heavy rainfall limits speed on Highland railway lines

Heavy downpour overnight is impacting rail services in the Highlands.

Speed restrictions have been imposed on three different rail lines to ensure the safety of staff and passengers.

Between Glenfinnan and Lochailort on the West Highland Line, famed for its appearance in the Harry Potter movies, speed restrictions were implemented this morning.

On the Kyle line, speeds are restricted between Garve and Kyle of Lochalsh until 12:00 (noon). On the Far North Line, speeds are restricted between Muir of Ord – Evanton, and Ardgay – Lairg until 13:00. /2 — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) March 31, 2021

Further restrictions are in place on the Kyle line between the Lochalsh village and Garve.

These are to remain in place until noon.

Trains shuttling on the Far North Line will also be restricted between Muir of Ord and Evanton, as well as between Ardgay and Lairg until 1pm.

Network Rail has said this is due to “extreme rainfall over the past few days”.

ScotRail has urged passengers to monitor Network Rail’s social media accounts for further updates throughout the day.