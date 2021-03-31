Wednesday, March 31st 2021 Show Links
Emergency services called after gas lorry overturns on Highland road

by Cheryl Livingstone
March 31, 2021, 11:46 am Updated: March 31, 2021, 12:00 pm
A lorry has overturned on a Highland road.

The incident happened on the A838 Lairg to Laxford Bridge road at 7am.

A fire spokeswoman said they have two crews from Kinlochbervie and Scourie at the scene.

The road is closed and local access is available from Lairg to Achfary.

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “The A838 Lairg to Laxford Bridge Road has been closed due to an overturned gas lorry. We were asked by Police Scotland to facilitate the closure.

“The closure is in place between Dalchork Junction and Laxford Bridge.”

