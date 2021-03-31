Man taken to hospital after gas lorry overturns on Highland road

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been taken to hospital after a gas lorry overturned on a Highland road.

The incident happened on the A838 Lairg to Laxford Bridge road at 7am.

A fire spokeswoman said they have two crews from Kinlochbervie and Scourie at the scene.

The road is closed and local access is available from Lairg to Achfary.

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “The A838 Lairg to Laxford Bridge Road has been closed due to an overturned gas lorry. We were asked by Police Scotland to facilitate the closure.

“The closure is in place between Dalchork Junction and Laxford Bridge.”

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware shortly after 7.05am of a crash involving a single lorry which overturned on the A838 south of Laxford Bridge between Lairg and Kinlochbervie.

“One man has been taken to hospital by ambulance.

“The road is currently blocked to allow for recovery of the vehicle.”