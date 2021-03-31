Missing girl in Kyle of Lochalsh traced ‘safe and well’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A late-night search for a missing girl near Kyle of Lochalsh has concluded after she was traced “safe and well”.

The alarm was raised shortly after 9.30pm with police, fire and lifeboat crews tasked to search for the missing youngster.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 9.35pm on Wednesday March 31, we received a report of a missing girl from the Kyle area.

“A joint agency search was launched and the girl was traced safe and well a couple of hours later.”