Thursday, April 1st 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Missing girl in Kyle of Lochalsh traced ‘safe and well’

by Michelle Henderson
March 31, 2021, 11:08 pm Updated: April 1, 2021, 7:48 am
© SuppliedLifeboat crews from Mallaig and Kyle of Lochalsh were called
Lifeboat crews from Mallaig and Kyle of Lochalsh were called

A late-night search for a missing girl near Kyle of Lochalsh has concluded after she was traced “safe and well”.

The alarm was raised shortly after 9.30pm with police, fire and lifeboat crews tasked to search for the missing youngster.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 9.35pm on Wednesday March 31, we received a report of a missing girl from the Kyle area.

“A joint agency search was launched and the girl was traced safe and well a couple of hours later.”

More from the Press and Journal