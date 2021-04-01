SCOTTISH ELECTION 2021: Highland nominations announced

A total of 16 candidates are seeking election on Thursday 6 May 2021 in the three Scottish Parliamentary local constituencies for Highland.
Caithness, Sutherland and Ross constituency has attracted 6 candidates; Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch constituency, 4 candidates; and Inverness and Nairn constituency, 6 candidates.
Candidates in each of the three local constituencies are as follows:
Caithness, Sutherland and Ross
CHRISTIAN, Harry – Scottish Libertarian Party
DONALDSON, Marion – Scottish Labour Party
MACKIE, Struan – Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party
MCCAFFERY, Tina – Freedom Alliance-Integrity, Society, Economy
NOLAN, Molly – Scottish Liberal Democrats
TODD, Maree – Scottish National Party (SNP)
Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch
ERSKINE, John – Scottish Labour Party and Scottish Co-operative Party
FORBES, Kate – Scottish National Party (SNP)
HALCRO JOHNSTON, Jamie – Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party
RIXSON, Denis – Scottish Liberal Democrats
Inverness and Nairn
BURGESS, Ariane – Scottish Greens
EWING, Fergus – Scottish National Party (SNP)
GRANT, Rhoda – Scottish Labour Party and Scottish Co-operative Party
GREGG, David – Scottish Liberal Democrats
MACDONALD, Andrew – Restore Scotland
MOUNTAIN, Edward – Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party
In the Highland and Islands regional constituencies a total of 15 parties and 2 independent candidates are seeking election to Caithness, Sutherland and Ross; Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch; Inverness and Nairn; Shetland; Orkney; Moray; Argyll and Bute; and Na h-Eileanan an Iar.
They are:
ABOLISH THE SCOTTISH PARLIAMENT PARTY
ALBA PARTY
ALL FOR UNITY
FREEDOM ALLIANCE- INTEGRITY, SOCIETY, ECONOMY
REFORM UK
RESTORE SCOTLAND
SCOTTISH CONSERVATIVE AND UNIONIST PARTY
SCOTTISH FAMILY PARTY
SCOTTISH GREEN PARTY
SCOTTISH LABOUR PARTY
SCOTTISH LIBERAL DEMOCRATS
SCOTTISH LIBERTARIAN PARTY
SCOTTISH NATIONAL PARTY (SNP)
SCOTTISH TRADE UNIONIST AND SOCIALIST COALITION
UK INDEPENDENCE PARTY (UKIP)
INDEPENDENT – MANSFIELD, Hazel
INDEPENDENT – WIGHTMAN, Andy
Electors in the Highlands heading to the polls on Thursday May 6 are being reminded of the procedure to follow in completing their ballot papers.
Electors will be given two ballot papers.
For the three Highland local constituencies – Caithness, Sutherland and Ross; Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch; and Inverness and Nairn electors will receive a lilac coloured ballot paper to elect their constituency member. Electors should mark one cross (X) in the box opposite the name of one candidate. The candidate with the most votes wins.
As well as returning a Member of the Scottish Parliament in their constituency, electors will be asked to complete a ballot paper to elect 7 additional members from the Highlands and Islands Regional List to the Scottish Parliament. The regional ballot paper is peach coloured. On the regional ballot paper, electors vote for a party to represent the region. Voters should mark a cross (X) once in the box opposite the name of one party.
There is still time for anyone wishing to vote by post to apply for a postal vote before the deadline of 5pm on Tuesday April 6. For further information on how to do this and further details about the forthcoming Scottish Parliamentary election visit The Highland Council’s website www.highland.gov.uk/sp2021election
The statement of persons and parties nominated is available here.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe