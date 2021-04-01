SCOTTISH ELECTION 2021: Highland nominations announced

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A total of 16 candidates are seeking election on Thursday 6 May 2021 in the three Scottish Parliamentary local constituencies for Highland.

Caithness, Sutherland and Ross constituency has attracted 6 candidates; Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch constituency, 4 candidates; and Inverness and Nairn constituency, 6 candidates.

Candidates in each of the three local constituencies are as follows:

Caithness, Sutherland and Ross

CHRISTIAN, Harry – Scottish Libertarian Party

DONALDSON, Marion – Scottish Labour Party

MACKIE, Struan – Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party

MCCAFFERY, Tina – Freedom Alliance-Integrity, Society, Economy

NOLAN, Molly – Scottish Liberal Democrats

TODD, Maree – Scottish National Party (SNP)

Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch

ERSKINE, John – Scottish Labour Party and Scottish Co-operative Party

FORBES, Kate – Scottish National Party (SNP)

HALCRO JOHNSTON, Jamie – Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party

RIXSON, Denis – Scottish Liberal Democrats

Inverness and Nairn

BURGESS, Ariane – Scottish Greens

EWING, Fergus – Scottish National Party (SNP)

GRANT, Rhoda – Scottish Labour Party and Scottish Co-operative Party

GREGG, David – Scottish Liberal Democrats

MACDONALD, Andrew – Restore Scotland

MOUNTAIN, Edward – Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party

In the Highland and Islands regional constituencies a total of 15 parties and 2 independent candidates are seeking election to Caithness, Sutherland and Ross; Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch; Inverness and Nairn; Shetland; Orkney; Moray; Argyll and Bute; and Na h-Eileanan an Iar.

They are:

ABOLISH THE SCOTTISH PARLIAMENT PARTY

ALBA PARTY

ALL FOR UNITY

FREEDOM ALLIANCE- INTEGRITY, SOCIETY, ECONOMY

REFORM UK

RESTORE SCOTLAND

SCOTTISH CONSERVATIVE AND UNIONIST PARTY

SCOTTISH FAMILY PARTY

SCOTTISH GREEN PARTY

SCOTTISH LABOUR PARTY

SCOTTISH LIBERAL DEMOCRATS

SCOTTISH LIBERTARIAN PARTY

SCOTTISH NATIONAL PARTY (SNP)

SCOTTISH TRADE UNIONIST AND SOCIALIST COALITION

UK INDEPENDENCE PARTY (UKIP)

INDEPENDENT – MANSFIELD, Hazel

INDEPENDENT – WIGHTMAN, Andy

Electors in the Highlands heading to the polls on Thursday May 6 are being reminded of the procedure to follow in completing their ballot papers.

Electors will be given two ballot papers.

For the three Highland local constituencies – Caithness, Sutherland and Ross; Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch; and Inverness and Nairn electors will receive a lilac coloured ballot paper to elect their constituency member. Electors should mark one cross (X) in the box opposite the name of one candidate. The candidate with the most votes wins.

As well as returning a Member of the Scottish Parliament in their constituency, electors will be asked to complete a ballot paper to elect 7 additional members from the Highlands and Islands Regional List to the Scottish Parliament. The regional ballot paper is peach coloured. On the regional ballot paper, electors vote for a party to represent the region. Voters should mark a cross (X) once in the box opposite the name of one party.

There is still time for anyone wishing to vote by post to apply for a postal vote before the deadline of 5pm on Tuesday April 6. For further information on how to do this and further details about the forthcoming Scottish Parliamentary election visit The Highland Council’s website www.highland.gov.uk/sp2021election

The statement of persons and parties nominated is available here.