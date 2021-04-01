Take responsibility for your trip to the Highlands, visitors urged

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Visitors to the Highlands have an individual and collective responsibility to care for the area, a leading tourism operator has warned ahead of the sector opening up again.

North Coast 500 Ltd (NC500 Ltd) has backed VisitScotland’s responsible tourism campaign, launched last month, which called for people to consider the impact visits can have on the landscapes, wildlife and communities.

The £124,000 Scotland-wide campaign aims to address some of the issues experienced last year, when a rise in staycations saw more visitors flooding to the north Highlands.

The large influx of people led to many communities experiencing problems including irresponsible parking and behaviour, ‘dirty’ camping, environmental damage and the dumping of waste.

VisitScotland said its campaign hopes to encourage behaviour change and ultimately the long-term re-building of a more responsible future for Scotland’s tourism sector.

NC500 Ltd, which is behind the famous route that is estimated to have boosted the economy by £22.89 million and created around 179 full-time jobs, has been working with Highland Council and other partners to promote a responsible tourism message.

© Supplied by North coast 500

This includes advice on safe driving on country and single-track roads, overnight parking, access rights and waste disposal. It also urges visitors to book in advance, to stay overnight in designated sites and to support local businesses.

The organisation has also encouraged tourists to book ahead, stay overnight only in designated sites and to slow down, explore away from the beaten track and focus on wellbeing experiences, such as walking, hiking and swimming, while being mindful of their environmental impact.

Tom Campbell, executive chairman of NC500 Ltd, said: “We fully support VisitScotland’s new responsible tourism campaign in the North Highlands and Scotland-wide.

“It’s important that we work together to help each other through the challenges ahead. NC500 Ltd is continuing to work with Highland Council, VisitScotland and Highlands and Islands Enterprise to plan for the safe re-opening of the North Highlands to visitors this summer and beyond.

“The new VisitScotland campaign is hugely important as travel restrictions start to be lifted and we can begin to enjoy the great outdoors in the North Highlands once again.

“It’s now more vital than ever that we realise the impact of our visits to the North Highlands and our individual and collective responsibility to care for this beautiful region of Scotland.”

He said it is important to protect the landscape and wildlife and also support communities that rely so heavily on tourism for their livelihoods.

“We are asking everyone to help keep the North Highlands special by ensuring we protect our natural resources by being responsible and respectful when out and about.”

Last month Highland Council unveiled plans to deal with tourism pressures with a £1.5 million funding package over two years.

© Supplied by North coast 500

It includes money for seasonal rangers, more parking enforcement, toilets, litter collection and provision for motorhomes, as well as bus services to tourist sites on Skye.

In a report to councillors, tourism officer Colin Simpson and outdoor access officer Philip Waite said the numbers of visitors in certain hotspots last year ‘overwhelmed a number of Highland communities and existing services and facilities.’

Problems caused by pressure on the region were highlighted this week when local people revealed a confrontation with a visiting couple camping at historic Ardvreck Castle in Sutherland.

The pair were approached as they were inside a scheduled ancient monument. The 16th century ruin, which sits close to the A837, part of the North Coast 500, is private property and camping is not allowed.

Police confirmed officers had attended and offered advice about the current Covid-19 regulations and the two people left the area.