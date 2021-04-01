Man charged in connection with sexual offences linked to Ballet West

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been charged in connection with sexual offences linked to Ballet West, a West Highland dance school.

Police confirmed that a 38-year-old had been arrested following an investigation into activities at Ballet West in the Taynuilt area of Argyll.

He is expected to appear at Oban Sheriff Court at a later date.

DCI Grant Macleod, of the Argyll and West Dunbartonshire Division Public Protection Unit, said: “Police Scotland treats all reports of sexual offending with the utmost seriousness and sensitivity.

“If you have, or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse then please be assured that we will listen, we will investigate all reports and that support is available. You can report by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.

“Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

History of Ballet West

The dance school was established in 1991 and offered courses for dancers, dance teachers and operated outreach programmes.

In 2018, it launched its own professional touring company, journeying around the world and employing former students.

It was named “Best British Ballet School” for 2019/20 at the British Ballet Grand Prix, an international ballet competition for elite level dancers.

The downfall of Ballet West

The school closed its doors for good last summer after being “driven to the point of insolvency.”

The once-respected dance school was plagued with a series of sexual misconduct allegations surrounding its boarding school.

Liquidators were brought in to deal with winding up the charity.

The allegations led to the school losing prestigious accreditations.

Bath Spa University, whose students account for nearly 70% of Ballet West’s student intake, ended its relationship immediately.

The Royal Academy of Dance then withdrew its accreditation and the Scottish Qualification Authority said it was ending HNC/HND courses at the school.