High Life Highland appoints three new directors

High Life Highland (HLH) has appointed three new voluntary directors to its board.

The three appointees have diverse backgrounds, including health, tourism and law.

David Finlayson, Nick Finnigan and Kirk Tudhope will sit as non-executive directors, supporting the HLH executive team to manage £30m in turnover and thousands of customers across Highland.

Inverness man, David Finlayson, a retired orthopaedic surgeon, has served on several boards at regional, national and international level and brings a great deal of understanding in the local health and care services.

© Supplied by High Life Highland

His personal interests include cycling, sailing, piping and country dancing.

He has been chairing the charity’s trading company board but will step down from this role to take up his new position.

Mr Finlayson said: HLH is all about giving people opportunities and literally everything the charity does is in some way linked to health and wellbeing.

“I really want HLH to continue being the standard to which other arms-length organisations aspire to.”

Nick Finnigan was previously executive manager of Edinburgh Castle.

© Supplied by High Life Highland

He has extensive senior management experience in tourism, visitor operations, events and hospitality and stakeholder engagement.

Mr Finnigan said he was looking forward to contributing.

“I am happy to use my skills and experience to support the development and growth of the charity and to give something back to a sector, within which I have enjoyed working for many years.”

Kirk Tudhope, from Inverness, is head of legal firm Ledingham Chalmers LLP’s employment unit and a partner in the firm.

© Supplied by High Life Highland

He has been appointed to th HLH’s trading company, and brings a wealth of experience gained on boards, including periods as chairman of Highland Hospice and home improvement charity ILM (Highland).

He said: “Culture and leisure are so vitally important to the physical, as well as the economic wellbeing of the Highlands so I am looking forward to joining the board and playing a role in HLH’s development at such a critical time.”

HLH chairman Ian Ross said he is looking forward to working with the new directors as the charity emerges from the pandemic and embarks on “what is undoubtedly going to be one of its most challenging phases ever.”

He said: “High Life Highland will continue to deliver high quality and accessible services across the Highlands, which are perhaps even more important than ever in terms of supporting the health and wellbeing of those in the communities we serve.”