Man, 62, dies in crash between motorbike and car near Oban

A man has died following a crash between a motorbike and a car near Oban.

The incident took place at about 2.30pm on Friday on the A85, east of Connel.

A black Kawasaki motorbike collided with a black Mitsubishi Outlander.

Emergency services attended and a 62-year-old man was taken to Lorne and Islands District and General Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

❗️NEW ⌚️16:10#A85 RTC The #A85 ⛔️CLOSED⛔️ in both directions between Taynuilt and Connel due to an RTC Emergency services are at the scene🚔#DriveSafe #TakeCare @NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/1Ok9cpAhJv — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) April 2, 2021

The road was closed for about nine hours to allow for a full collision investigation to take place.

Now, police in Argyll and Bute are appealing for information and are keen to speak to the driver of a white Transit van who may have witnessed the incident near Oban.

Inspector Archie McGuire, of the Argyll and West Dunbartonshire Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of those involved in this crash.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have any information surrounding the crash, specifically a white Transit van who was on the road at the time of the incident.

Witness appeal following a fatal road crash near ObanWe are appealing for information following a fatal road crash in… Posted by Argyll & West Dunbartonshire Police Division on Saturday, April 3, 2021

“I would also appeal to anyone who has any dashcam footage of the area to come forward and speak to police.

“As the stay at home message is beginning to ease, I would ask motorists to take extra care when travelling around their local areas.

“Roads may be busier than they have been in recent weeks and we would ask that motorists stay vigilant when making essential journeys.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quoting incident number 2350 of 2/04/21.”