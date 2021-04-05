Wednesday, April 7th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Jack-knifed Tesco lorry blocks A9 for more than an hour

by Chris MacLennan
April 5, 2021, 12:13 pm
© SuppliedA Tesco lorry left the A9 near Latheron this morning
A Tesco lorry left the A9 near Latheron this morning

A lorry caused disruption on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road this morning after jack-knifing and careering through a stone wall.

The incident was reported near Latheron at 7.35am with emergency services attending.

It is understood nobody was injured.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 7.35am on Monday April 5, we received a report of a one vehicle crash involving a lorry that had become jack-knifed on the A9 at Latheron.

“The road was closed for a short time to allow for recovery of the vehicle and fully reopened around 9.05am.”

The lorry involved was towing a Tesco wagon at the time.

The supermarket giant has been contacted for comment.

More from the Press and Journal