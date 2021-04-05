Jack-knifed Tesco lorry blocks A9 for more than an hour

A lorry caused disruption on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road this morning after jack-knifing and careering through a stone wall.
The incident was reported near Latheron at 7.35am with emergency services attending.
It is understood nobody was injured.
A police spokeswoman said: “Around 7.35am on Monday April 5, we received a report of a one vehicle crash involving a lorry that had become jack-knifed on the A9 at Latheron.
“The road was closed for a short time to allow for recovery of the vehicle and fully reopened around 9.05am.”
The lorry involved was towing a Tesco wagon at the time.
The supermarket giant has been contacted for comment.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe