Police name 62-year-old biker killed in crash near Oban

A 62-year-old biker killed in a crash near Oban has been named by police.

John Campbell Dickson was riding his black Kawasaki motorbike when it collided with a Mitsubishi Outlander on the A85 to the east of Connel around 2.30pm on Friday.

Emergency services attended and the 62-year-old was taken to Lorne and Islands District and General Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A man who died in a fatal road crash near Oban on Friday afternoon has now been identified. He can be named as John Campbell Dickson (62) from Doune. Officers are still appealing for witnesses. Read more here: https://t.co/b9AncZxp8V pic.twitter.com/HyMjtsu2L1 — Oban Police (@ObanPol) April 5, 2021

He hailed from Doune.

The road was closed for about nine hours to allow for a full collision investigation to take place.

Police renew appeal

Police launched an appeal in the wake of the crash seeking witnesses and dashcam footage, and a white Transit van which is believed to have been in the area at the time of the crash.

Inspector Archie McGuire, of the Argyll and West Dunbartonshire road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts go out to Mr Dickson’s family at this difficult time.

“We wish to speak to anyone with information surrounding this crash, specifically the driver of the white Transit-type van, who we believe may be able to assist with our inquiries.

“I would also appeal to anyone with dash-cam footage of the area to please come forward.”

Anybody with any information is urged to contact police on 101.