Missing Dingwall teenager traced by police

Police in the Highlands have traced a teenager who went missing from Dingwall yesterday evening.

Lara Snowie had last been seen in the town at 7pm, with officers earlier this afternoon saying they were becoming “very concerned” for her.

However, they have now announced Lara has been traced.

The public have been thanked by the police for their assistance with sharing and commenting on the original post.