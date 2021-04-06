Rise in vandalism and theft of legal bird traps in the Highlands and islands

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are appealing for help after a number of legal bird traps were vandalised or stolen in the Highlands and islands.

Crow cage and Larsen traps are used by farmers, gamekeepers and land managers to protect their game birds and livestock.

They also help protect wild birds like nesting waders & capercaillie during the spring months.

However, in the last few months, there has been a rise in reports of vandalism and theft of traps in Orkney.

Officers are now working to prevent any further damage to bird traps from taking place while also raising awareness of the need for them.

Do not interfere with the traps

Police wildlife crime coordinator PC Daniel Sutherland is based in Dingwall and explained why trapping birds was needed.

He said: “We will continue to work together with our colleagues through the

Partnership for Action against Wildlife Crime in Scotland (PAW) to protect wildlife, promote the rural economy and raise awareness of how the public can assist.

“Anyone who comes across these bird traps should not interfere with them.

After reports of vandalism & damage to legitimate trapping activities in the Highland and Islands area, officers are… Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

“They are used for pest control to enhance and manage the local wildlife. Any theft or damage reported to officers will be thoroughly investigated.

“Anyone who witnesses any damage taking place, or who has information that may assist officers can contact police office through 101.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

For further information relating to traps protecting species, there are online guides available.