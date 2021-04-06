ADVERSE WEATHER: road conditions in Highland this morning

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Road condition reports for Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Lochalsh and Ross & Cromarty West

Posted at 06:52. A couple of inches of snow on most routes. All routes out. Treatment plan being implemented. Some lorries stuck on hills first thing, but all moving now. Treatment ongoing.

Skye and Raasay

Posted at 08:44. Up to 25mm of snow affecting all routes. Snow has frozen in places along with some icy patches. All routes currently being treated.

Caithness

Posted at 08:05. Covering of hale and snow up to 2in in places with light drifting and light snow hale showers. Blading where necessary.

Inverness

Posted at 06:33. Some light snow showers this morning with road surface temperatures below 0. Covering all routes as needed. No other known issues.

Nairn

Posted at 08:18. Some light snow showers at lower levels, a bit heavier on higher routes. Roads being treated as necessary.

Badenoch and Strathspey

Posted at 08:10. Snow showers across the area – roads being treated as necessary.

Ross and Cromarty East

Posted at 08:30. Dusting of snow at lower levels with 2-3 inches at higher levels. All routes being treated where required this morning. No reported overnight issues.

Sutherland

Posted at 08:22. All areas affected by snow cover up to 2 inches in places with slight drifting on the highest routes. All currently being treated as necessary in order of priority. No known problems.

The UK Met Office has a yellow weather warning in place today for snow for much of the Highland region, and has now extended it overnight up to tomorrow morning.

Maps of the Council’s gritting routes by priority and policy are available online here