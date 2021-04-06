Increase in range of materials now accepted at Highland recycling centres

Something went wrong - please try again later.

From today, the range of materials accepted at the majority of Highland Council household waste recycling centres (HWRC) will include textiles, glass bottles and jars, engine oil, plasterboard, soil and rubble.

The re-introduction of these materials to the HWRC is the latest phase in returning the HWRC back to normal following disruption due to Covid-19.

Now that the Scottish Government’s Stay At Home requirement has been replaced with a ‘Stay Local’ message, it is possible to reintroduce materials which were previously temporarily restricted.

The public are advised that waste from householder’s own construction and demolition activities such as small scale DIY tasks will only be permitted in cars and will be limited to one visit per day.

Construction and demolition waste includes: soil, rubble, plasterboard, kitchen units, bathroom suites, doors and other similar waste from small scale DIY activities.

The majority of HWRC have separate skips for plasterboard and soil/rubble and householders are advised to separate their waste before they arrive at the site.

Please visit the council’s website to check for opening hours and materials accepted.

The public are reminded that no commercial waste is accepted at HWRC.

Construction and demolition waste generated by builders and associated trades is not permitted in any vehicle.

Vans (under 3.5 tonnes maximum gross weight) and trailers are permitted into the HWRC with bulky household items, but however, there is a requirement to pre-book at many sites.

See the council’s website for details before setting off to your local HWRC.

Vans and trailers are not permitted with construction and demolition waste.

Coronavirus controls will remain in place on sites, including a limit on the of number of vehicles on site at any time.

Traffic management systems will continue to be in operation in the surrounding area of a HWRC where necessary.

Staff will be also in place at the entrance to each site to speak with visitors and advise on waiting times and procedures on site.

To help reduce the spread of the of coronavirus site staff will be adopting robust hygiene standards.

Householders should wash their hands before and after visiting a HWRC. Please observe social distancing and stay 2m apart from staff and other site users when at a HWRC.

Householders are reminded not to visit HWRC if they are showing symptoms of coronavirus.

For information on what materials are accepted and to check for opening hours, please visit the Council’s website or call 01349 886603.

Alternative disposal options for construction and demolition waste include:

The council’s Bulky Uplift Service, which accepts a wide range of items including some DIY waste.

Visit the website or call 01349 886603 for more information and to arrange a bulky waste collection from your home. This service will incur a charge.

The council’s landfill sites and waste transfer stations accept construction and demolition waste where a charge will be applied.

Please note, this is only available in Badenoch & Strathspey, Caithness, Sutherland, Skye and Wester Ross.

The council operates a skip hire service in Sutherland, Skye and Lochalsh.

Call 01349 886603 to arrange a skip hire.

Private waste management contractors offer skip hire services across many parts of Highland and some offer waste transfer facilities. The waste management contractor will charge for any services provided.