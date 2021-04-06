Wednesday, April 7th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

More snow on the way as Met Office issues fresh warning for the north and north-east

by Craig Munro
April 6, 2021, 3:03 pm Updated: April 6, 2021, 3:19 pm
© Supplied by Met OfficeThe yellow weather warning for northern Scotland which will come into effect at 7pm, and the current yellow warning for Shetland which is set to expire at 5pm.
The yellow weather warning for northern Scotland which will come into effect at 7pm, and the current yellow warning for Shetland which is set to expire at 5pm.

A new weather warning for snow has been issued for the north and north-east.

Those hoping for some respite from the current wintry chill are set to be disappointed, at least until the Met Office’s latest warning expires at 10am tomorrow.

The new yellow warning covers a very similar area of the country to the one that was in effect from Sunday until this morning, and will come into force at 7pm this evening.

Much of Scotland north of Stonehaven will be affected, though south-west Aberdeenshire and the south-east Highlands – including towns such as Ballater and Aviemore – will not.

Both Orkney and Shetland are covered, with Shetland also currently under a yellow warning for wind which is set to expire at 5pm.

The meteorological body warns people in the covered area that they should expect some disruption to transport through Tuesday night due to the conditions.

Some parts may see one to three centimetres of snow, which will drift in strong winds.