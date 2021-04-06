Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new weather warning for snow has been issued for the north and north-east.

Those hoping for some respite from the current wintry chill are set to be disappointed, at least until the Met Office’s latest warning expires at 10am tomorrow.

The new yellow warning covers a very similar area of the country to the one that was in effect from Sunday until this morning, and will come into force at 7pm this evening.

Much of Scotland north of Stonehaven will be affected, though south-west Aberdeenshire and the south-east Highlands – including towns such as Ballater and Aviemore – will not.

Both Orkney and Shetland are covered, with Shetland also currently under a yellow warning for wind which is set to expire at 5pm.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Snow across northern Scotland Tuesday 1900 until Wednesday 1000 Latest info 👇https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/NqHgCaK3uT — Met Office (@metoffice) April 6, 2021

The meteorological body warns people in the covered area that they should expect some disruption to transport through Tuesday night due to the conditions.

Some parts may see one to three centimetres of snow, which will drift in strong winds.