Man arrested in Highland town following large emergency response to ‘disturbance’

A 43-year-old man has been arrested in a Highland town in connection with a disturbance which prompted a large emergency response.

Police attended the scene of the incident, on Park Terrace in Strathpeffer, after being called at around 1.40pm.

At 4.30pm, officers requested the assistance of the coastguard for a search operation, and three rescue teams as well as a senior coastguard officer were sent to help.

The police have assured members of the public that there is not considered to be any threat, although inquiries are ongoing and emergency services will continue to be present in the area.

A coastguard spokesman said: “At 4.30pm, we were contacted by Police Scotland requesting assistance to search the area near Strathpeffer.

“We mobilised the Inverness, the Cromarty and Nairn coastguard rescue teams along with a senior coastguard officer.

“They met with the police at Strathpeffer and are currently conducting searches alongside police officers and specialist police units.”

A police spokesman said “A 43-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a disturbance in the Park Terrace area of Strathpeffer following a report received around 1.40pm on Tuesday, 6 April.

“Further inquiries are ongoing in connection with the incident.

“Local residents may see a presence from emergency services in the area while these inquiries continue but there is not considered to be any threat to the wider public.”