Bogus workmen peering in gardens and knocking doors reported in Highlands

Police have said they have received “several” reports of bogus workmen operating in the Highlands.

The fraudulent workmen are said to have been sighted acting suspiciously near industrial and farm premises.

The rogue traders have been reported to be peering in gardens and knocking doors seeking business.

Police are now offering simple advice to ensure people do not fall foul of their intentions and have urged Highlanders to:

Lock

Keep your front, back, and side doors locked, even when you are at home.

Stop

Before you answer, stop and think if you are expecting anyone.

Check that you have locked the back door and taken the key out.

Look through a door viewer (‘spy hole’) to see who it is.

Chain

If you decide to open the door, put the door chain or door bar on first if you have one.

Keep the chain or bar on while you are talking to the person on the doorstep.

Check

Even if they have a pre-arranged appointment, check identity cards carefully. Close the door while you do this.

If you are still unsure, look up a phone number in the phone book or online and ring the organisation to verify their identity.

Police warn not to use the phone number listed on the identity card as this may be fake.

The force has also advised to avoid assuming callers may be from the local authority, police or a utility company simply due to their attire of being smartly dressed or in trade clothes.

Police also say that you should never agree to have work done by someone who is just passing by or “cold calling” you.

If you think work needs to be done, it is recommended to acquire at least three quotes from trusted companies.

Report incidents to police

Police have urged anyone who feels they may have encountered or spotted a bogus caller or doorstep criminal to report incidents via 101 in a non-emergency situation, or on 999 if it is an emergency.

People are urged to note as many details as possible to assist inquiries, including vehicle registration numbers.

Anonymous reports can also be lodged through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.