Highland motorist caught at 106mph during lockdown is banned from the road

An Aviemore man has been banned from the road after being caught speeding through the Highlands at 106mph.

Callum Logie, of Seafield Place, will not be allowed to drive again for two months after admitting the offence on the A95 between Aviemore and Grantown.

The 27-year-old appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court yesterday and pleaded guilty to the offence which occurred near Auchendean on June 11 last year.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair said police were carrying out speed checks on the road when they clocked him travelling east at the high speed.

Defence solicitor Graham Mann pleaded for his client to be allowed to keep his driving licence.

Mr Mann said: “He needs his licence for his work and should have been more careful. He also has to make regular hospital visits to Aberdeen and Inverness to take his daughter there.”

But Sheriff David Suthelrand decided the speed in a 60mph zone was too high not to impose the disqualification.

Logie was also fined £470.

Last June, police condemned thousands of motorists caught using empty roads as a “racetrack” during lockdown.

Figures obtained by the Press and Journal revealed there was a 50% reduction in the number of people caught breaking the speed limit in Scotland between April and June in 2020 compared to last year.

But, despite there being far fewer cars on the roads, thousands were still snared by the police for reaching “very high speeds” as they took advantage of desolate stretches around the north and north-east.

Between April and June in 2020, there were 3,434 speeding incidents recorded by police officers across Scotland.