Coastal communities in Easter Ross explore sea of opportunities through £100,000 grant from new fund

Coastal communities are already welcoming the benefits of a dedicated fund designed to breathe new life into seaside spots.

Groups around Easter Ross have secured a combined £108,000 share of £3.3 million allocated to the Highlands as part of the Scotland-wide initiative.

Cash will flow into the Highlands annually from the coastal communities fund, which derives from Scotland’s Crown Estate revenue.

The money has been ploughed into new seating at Inver Bay, a feasibility study on the re-opening of Evanton Station, improving public toilets in Balintore, a viewing balcony for the Ross Sutherland rugby clubhouse and renovations at the historic Tain Picture House.

A little will go a long way, says Jock Mitchell of Inver and District community council, which has been awarded £4,000 for durable public benches for Inver Bay.

The six benches currently at the bay are worn out , with some now needing to be removed.

Mr Mitchell said: “It’s always a popular spot with locals and visitors stopping to enjoy the views and wildlife.

“We’ve been getting more visitors in recent years, and could possibly have more this year.

“The award means a lot to a little village like ours.”

The benches will look traditional, but will be made from durable, low maintenance plastic.

Mr Mitchell said a squad of volunteers are ready to help install them when they arrive, hopefully next month.

He said: “The benches will complement village plans to regenerate the nearby hall, creating a café and shop there, allowing people to flow from the area to sit and enjoy the bay.”

A further £5,000 has been awarded to HiTrans towards the £19,000 cost of a feasibility study for the re-opening of Evanton Station.

Kiltearn community council is also contributing £4,000 from its own coffers towards the research.

In normal times, 16 trains pass through Evanton each day, and locals reckon the village should operate as a “request halt” using modern technology to inform the driver.

Councillor Mike Finlayson has been fighting for the station re-opening since 2017, and welcomed the award.

He said: “Our local survey in 2017 showed that more than 700 people indicated that, if it opened, they would use the facility.

“Evanton is a growing community especially since planning permission has been granted for two separate housing developments – so more choice of travel will greatly enhance lifestyles and opportunities.”

Just short of £24,000 was awarded to Seaboard Memorial Hall’s project, Conveniences for All.

The community took over the toilets in 2019 to save them from closure by the council, and keep open an important facility for the eight commercial vessels and many leisure boats which use Balintore Harbour.

Tain Picture House is also benefiting from the fund, with £26,000 going towards installing a lift as part of ongoing efforts to return the former cinema to its past glory.

Ross Sutherland rugby club has been awarded £33,000 towards the cost of adding a viewing balcony to the clubhouse.

The club says it will help its economic recovery post-pandemic, with a knock-on effect for the local community and economy.

Cromarty Firth councillor Maxine Smith said £50,000 had come to her ward from the coastal communities fund and she will be lobbying for a larger share of the pie in future.

She said: “Invergordon has the most disruption from sea activity, plus we bring in plenty of income from oil rigs and ships anchoring in the firth.”

Who gets what is decided by Highland Council’s area committees.