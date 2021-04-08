Something went wrong - please try again later.

A cute new arrival has been born at the Highland Wildlife Park – and he could grow up to be King of the North.

An endangered Mishmi takin was born two weeks ago to mum Chimi and dad Jorge.

They are one of the largest goat-antelope species in the world and are native to India, Myanmar, and China.

The male calf will be named in the coming weeks and will have a familiar name to fans of the hit TV show Game of Thrones.

Other calves born at the park have been called Mountain, Drogo, and Arya.

Debbie Barclay, hoofstock keeper at the popular visitor attraction, revealed that the staff are excited about their new arrival.

She said: “Our newest arrival is doing well so far but the first few weeks are crucial.

“He will be named after a Game of Thrones character, in a tradition we started seven years ago because lots of the keepers were fans of the show.

“In the past we have named calves Mountain, Drogo and Arya.

“We are all really excited about our new arrival and it is fantastic to be able to welcome local visitors to meet him too.”

Highland Wildlife Park in Kincraig recently reopened to Highland Council residents, with a host of added safety measures.

Visitors hoping to catch a glimpse of the new arrival must pre-book tickets here.

What is a Mishmi takin?

A Mishmi takin is a medium-sized goat/antelope hybrid and is usually found in India, Myanmar, and China.

It is believed the Greek legend of the golden fleece was inspired by their golden coat.

The species is known for its oily, golden brown coloured fur which protects it from the fog.

They eat bamboo and willow shoots and are classed as endangered due to their population falling in the wild through hunting for traditional medicines, habitat loss and competition with other species.

Highland Wildlife Park is the only place in Scotland you can see the cute animal.