Strathpeffer man accused of wasting police time with huge search after claiming he murdered someone

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A north man has appeared in court after allegedly sparking a massive search for a supposed murder victim by claiming he had committed a killing.

Donald MacLeod, of Strathpeffer, appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court yesterday charged with causing fear and alarm by saying he had stabbed a man and murdered him.

The 53-year-old is also accused of wasting police time, as searches have been carried out this week by officers in Blackmuir Wood near to MacLeod’s home in the Spa town.

MacLeod, who made no plea, was represented by defence solicitor John MacColl and was committed for further examination.

He was released on bail by Sheriff Gary Aitken.

Police were called to Park Terrace in Strathpeffer at about 1.40pm on Tuesday.

At 4.30pm, officers requested the assistance of the Coastguard for a search operation, and three rescue teams as well as a senior Coastguard officer were sent to help.

Speaking on Tuesday evening, a Coastguard spokesman said: “At 4.30pm, we were contacted by Police Scotland requesting assistance to search the area near Strathpeffer.

“We mobilised the Inverness, the Cromarty and Nairn coastguard rescue teams along with a senior coastguard officer.”