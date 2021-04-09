Something went wrong - please try again later.

Some of Scotland’s finest musicians are lining up to showcase the work of celebrated piper teacher and composer Duncan Johnstone in an online concert.

Johnstone, who died in 1999, was known as the King of Jigs and was renowned as a teacher at home and abroad.

Born in Glasgow to island parents – his mother was from Benbecula and his father from Barra – he was an instructor at the College of Piping before opening his own school.

He was also the first piping instructor at the inaugural feis (Gaelic arts festival) on Barra in 1980.

Five time world solo piping champion Roddy MacLeod, one of Johnstone’s most well-known pupils, will be one of the performers at the online concert which premieres today, along with John Dew, the last overall winner of the Duncan Johnstone Memorial Piping Competition in 2019.

Music continues to inspire

The National Piping Centre’s director of piping, Finlay MacDonald – also a pupil of Johnstone – has put together a band with award-winning fiddler Marie Fielding, founding member of Capercaillie and Director of Celtic Connections, Donald Shaw, and guitarist Steve Byrnes.

They will play an array of Johnstone’s tunes throughout the night, showcasing why his music continues to inspire future generations.

Dougie Pincock, former piper with the Battlefield Band and director of The National Centre of Excellence in Traditional Music, will also perform from his home in Plockton.

Finlay MacDonald, said: “We wanted to make sure that we continue to honour and celebrate Duncan’s contribution to the piping world.

“This event showcases the depth and breadth of his music, but also gives us an opportunity to hear more about the man himself through those who had a personal connection to him and have been influenced by his work.”

The event was recorded at The National Piping Centre in strict adherence to social distancing and Covid guidelines and can be found at www.thepipingcentre.co.uk.