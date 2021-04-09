Country house hotel in one of Scotland’s most stunning spots on market for £1.45 million

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A country guest house on the banks of one of Scotland’s most scenic sea lochs has gone on sale for offers over £1,450,000.

The 11-bedroom Kilcamb Lodge, which overlooks Loch Sunart on the Ardnamurchan Peninsula, dates back to the 1700s and is thought to be one of the oldest stone houses in the country.

Previously a hunting lodge, minister’s home and possibly a place of worship, it was turned into a hotel in 1960, and has been run by the same family for the past 18 years.

The location offers easy access to white sandy beaches, whale-watching spots and several islands of the Inner Hebrides – with Tobermory on Mull just a 45-minute RIB journey away.

Strontian, the closest village to the lodge, is a five-minute walk away and contains amenities such as a shop, post office and pub.

Wildlife that can be spotted in the local area includes otters, seals, porpoises and deer, as well as golden and white-tailed eagles.

The lodge comes with 18 acres of meadow and woodland on the shores of the sea loch, a detached three-bedroom bungalow and a derelict Victorian bathing house that provides a tantalising development opportunity.

The main building has four reception rooms, 11 bedroom suites and ancillary accommodation, and has one a host of awards in its current form as a guest house.

Estate agent Knight Frank has said while the hotel has been a success, new owners could transform Kilcamb Lodge into a “magnificant” private home with or without income potential.

