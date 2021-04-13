Emergency services called to one-vehicle crash near Wick

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Emergency services have been called out to a crash on the A882 near Wick.

Two fire appliances and an ambulance attended the one-vehicle crash which occurred one mile east of Watten.

One person had to be helped out of their vehicle, with the other occupant already out by the time the firefighters arrived.

They were called out at about 12.55pm and left the scene about half an hour later.

The occupants of the car were left in the care of the ambulance service.

There are not thought to be any serious injuries.

A fire spokesman confirmed that no equipment was used in the incident and that the stop message had come in at 1.26pm.

A police spokeswoman added: “Around 11.50am on Tuesday, 13 April, police were called to a report of a one car road crash on the A882 at Wick.

“Emergency services are in attendance and there are no reports of any injuries.

“The vehicle will require an uplift.”