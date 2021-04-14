Can you help police trace missing man David Budge?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are appealing for help to trace a 55-year-old man reported missing from Thurso.

David Budge was last seen around 1.10pm on Tuesday in the harbour area at Scrabster, near the ferry terminal.

He is described as 5ft 11ins, of medium build and with short brown hair.

Mr Budge was wearing a high-visibility jacket, trousers and safety work boots.

Inspector Alasdair Goskirk said: “Searches are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who may have seen David to get in touch or if David sees this appeal please let us or your family know that you are safe.”

Police are asking anyone with information on Mr Budge’s whereabouts to call 101.