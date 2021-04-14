Council meeting streaker: Mystery remains unsolved, police admit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Police have failed to solve a case of a community council meeting streaker in the Highlands.

Officers were investigating the online meeting in Inverness which was gate-crashed by a naked man.

But now, they have admitted they have failed to find the cheeky culprit who apparently did not show his face sufficiently to be identified.

People were attending the Inshes and Milton of Leys Community Council meeting last month to discuss plans for hundreds of new homes to be built on part of the Fairways Golf Course.

But proceedings struck a bum note when the naked man appeared on the Zoom call facing away from his camera.

Others attending the online meeting were said to be “stunned” by the community council meeting streaker.

Police Scotland now say that though a crime has been committed they cannot find the man and have drawn a blank for now.

“Inquiries have concluded at this time. Although a crime was established, police have been unable to trace where the image/video came from,” said a force spokesperson.

The “streaker”, who signed into the meeting only as “Zoom” was only visible to users at the end of the meeting after having his camera switched off for the duration.

As the meeting was winding up “Zoom” turned his camera on, and is said to have streaked across the screen.

One member of the public, who did not want to be named, said he was shocked by the community council meeting streaker.

He said: “People say there is nothing as boring as a development meeting, but this shows that anything can happen.”

While the community council did not get a good view of the man’s face, they believed he was a man in his late 30s or early 40s.

The community council meeting streaker reportedly walked across the screen away from the camera, with his back to the screen at all times.

In December a town council meeting which descended into chaos — with councillors trading insults and ultimately getting booted off the Zoom call — became an unlikely internet sensation.