New app to help reduce drug-related deaths in the Highlands

A new app has been created to help reduce drug-related harm and deaths across the north of Scotland.

The Highland Overdose Prevention and Engagement (Hope) app has been developed by Highland Alcohol and Drugs Partnership (HADP), with input from people with lived experience and a range of experts from NHS Highland and beyond.

It is split up into sections ranging from where to get urgent help, to what to do in an overdose situation and information about various drugs, including naloxone – which is used to revive people who have overdosed on opioids.

There is also a section on how to help others in the grip of addiction.

Eve MacLeod, NHS Highland’s health improvement specialist, said: “The Hope app is a source of information for people with drug and/or alcohol problems, as well as their families or friends, which helps prevent overdose and encourages engagement with services that can help.

“It contains information on what to do in an emergency overdose situation for both depressant and stimulant drugs.

“Harm reduction information and details on how to contact a range of support services are also available on the app. We are extremely grateful to everyone who contributed to the development of the Hope app.”

Deborah Stewart, HADP co-ordinator, said: “The app will complement and strengthen local action to improve the health and wellbeing outcomes for people who use drugs and help to reduce the risk of harm and death.

“Scotland faces unique challenges from a number of factors, such as high-risk patterns of drug use; a high-risk cohort of vulnerable people; stigma as a barrier to treatment and underlying problems such as poverty and inequality.

“The HADP urges all our partners and members of the public to use the app and become overdose aware. We all have a role to play in reducing drug deaths.”

The app is free to download, and is available on Android or Apple devices.