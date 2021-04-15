Friday, April 16th 2021 Show Links
‘And so it begins’: Residents in Glencoe left to clean up after ‘dirty campers’

by Annie Butterworth
April 15, 2021, 4:18 pm
Residents in Glencoe have been left to clean up a “shameful mess” after a group of campers left litter and tents behind.

The two tents and other pieces of camping equipment were found dumped in one of Scotland’s most famous beauty spots this week.

The incident has been branded a “shameful mess” by a local councillor with many residents in the glen volunteering to clean-up.

Local resident Catriona McLean shared images of the discarded rubbish on the Glencoe Community Noticeboard social media page.

It is believed the group travelled from Glasgow to the area.

She wrote: “And so it begins. Sorry I wasn’t able to pick it up as I was on foot and didn’t have any bags or gloves with me.

“Will go prepared on Thursday eve though if it’s not been cleared by then!”

The campsite was close to the busy A82 road

Fort William and Ardnamurchan councillor, Niall McLean said: “I can’t understand why people would come to such a beautiful area and leave behind such a shameful mess.

“We’re prepared to welcome visitors, who respect the area and clean up after themselves, visitors shouldn’t be expecting locals to tidy up after them.

“Dirty campers should still be staying at home.

He added: “Alongside this, we are still in the midst of the pandemic, despite lockdown easing and we should still be living and travelling with this in mind. ”

Concerns about wild camping have been raised ahead of lockdown easing this weekend

There has been a long-running debate after the initial Covid-19 lockdown restrictions were lifted about how uncontrolled camping was being handled across the region, with calls for extra funding to increase patrols by rangers and the introduction of bye-laws.

Last year, dumped tents and scorched land from campfires next to the scenic Loch Morlich, overlooked by the Cairngorm mountains, left locals infuriated.

Wild camping: Loch Morlich latest to be left in a mess by ‘disgraceful’ campers

 

