Fire crews extinguish wildfire spanning 30-acres near Morar

Two fire crews were tackling a wildfire near Morar on Thursday evening.

The fire was reported around 5.20pm with a crew from Mallaig initially sent.

A second crew from Acharacle was requested to attend, with eight firefighters in total on scene.

A fire spokeswoman said the fire was burning in an area of around 30-acres, close to the A830 Fort William to Mallaig road.

Fire crews managed to curtail the blaze within 90 minutes using a hose reel jet and beaters.

The blaze comes just days after an “extreme” risk of wildfires was issued by the fire service.

Local Senior Officer Bruce Farquharson said: “Many rural and remote communities are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant damage.

“Livestock, farmland, wildlife, protected woodland and sites of special scientific interest can all be devastated by these fires – as can the lives of people living and working in rural communities.

“These fires can also have a hugely negative impact on the environment and the release of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.

“Human behaviour can significantly lower the chance of a wildfire starting, so it is crucial that people act safely and responsibly in rural environments, and always follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.”