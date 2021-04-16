Family of missing David Budge informed after body found in Scrabster Harbour

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The family of missing Thurso man David Budge have been informed after police recovered a body from Scrabster Harbour.

The 55-year-old was last seen in the Highland town’s harbour area at around 1.10pm on Tuesday.

Five local coastguard teams, including two helicopters, took part in a number of searches from early Wednesday morning in an attempt to trace him.

Formal identification of the body is yet to take place.

Police say they do not believe there were any suspicious circumstances, and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.