Woman taken to hospital after crash on Highland road

A woman has been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash near Tain on the A9 between Inverness and Thurso.

Police were called out to the incident at 11.45am, and soon closed off both lanes of the stretch of road where the crash happened.

The road was fully reopened following the recovery of the vehicles, at around 1.35pm.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers received a report of a crash involving three vehicles on the A9, Knockbreck Road at 11.45am on Friday, 16 April, 2021.

“A woman was taken to hospital, and all vehicles were recovered and the road fully reopened by 1.35pm.”