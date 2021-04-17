Teenage pair in dinghy rescued by lifeboat after getting into difficulty at Thurso Bay

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A pair of teenage boys have been rescued by Thurso lifeboat after their dinghy got into trouble off the Highland coast.

The coastguard was alerted at around 5.30pm, when people on the shore said they could see the boys waving and shouting for help in Thurso Bay.

As a result, the local lifeboat team was sent out, with an ambulance requested to stand by for their return.

The two 15-year-olds were recovered by the Thurso team and taken back to the shore, where they were checked over by the ambulance paramedics.

Neither are believed to have any major injuries.

A coastguard spokesman said: “We had a call from some people on the shore at Thurso at 5.30pm, concerning two 15-year-old boys in a dinghy waving and shouting for help at Thurso Bay.

“As a result, the lifeboat was launched, the coastguard recue teams were tasked and an ambulance requested to attend.

“The lifeboat recovered the two lads from the dinghy and returned them to the lifeboat station in the harbour, where they were met by the ambulance and have been medically checked over.

“We don’t believe they have suffered any major injuries, it was just a precaution.

“The ambulance is still on the scene, but the lifeboats and coastguard have now stood down.”