Inverness Sheriff Court: Acid threat man jailed

An Inverness prisoner threatened to throw acid in the faces of a prison officer’s wife and children when he was released from custody.

But 42 year old Rory Mackay didn’t carry out the threat he made on October 13, a week after threatening violence to another member of staff at the Porterfield facility.

Instead, Inverness Sheriff Court heard on Monday that Mackay, whose address was given as Inverness Prison, tried to break into office premises in Ardross Street, just hours after being released on December 10 last year.

Fiscal depute Niall Macdonald told Sheriff Sara Matheson that Mackay tried to open two windows and a door of Highlands and Islands Transport Trust premises.

Police didn’t trace Mackay until the following day and when arrested, he asked officers: “Where’s your evidence?” Mr Macdonald told the court that CCTV had recorded Mackay’s unsuccessful break-in attempt and he was identified from the footage.

Mackay admitted threatening behaviour and attempted housebreaking with intent to steal.

Sheriff Matheson jailed him for a total of 18 months.

She said he had a “bad record for dishonesty” and imposed a 12 month jail sentence, backdated to December 14 when he was remanded.

But she added another six months for the other offence, which she described as “very unpleasant threats towards those caring for you in prison.”