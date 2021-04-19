Body recovered from Highland harbour formally identified as missing man David Budge

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The body recovered from Scrabster Harbour on Friday has been formally identified as missing Thurso man David Budge.

Mr Budge was last seen just after 1pm on Tuesday, in the harbour area of Scrabster.

Five local coastguard teams, including two helicopters, took part in a number of searches from early Wednesday morning in an attempt to trace him.

The 55-year-old’s family was informed following the discovery of the body, and a post on the local police Facebook page this evening said, “our thoughts remain with them at this time”.

Officers do not believe there were any suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Budge’s death, and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.