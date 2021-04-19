Navy bomb disposal called to suspected explosive ordnance near Inverness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A Royal Navy bomb disposal team was dispatched this afternoon to conduct a controlled explosion near Inverness.

Suspected explosive ordnance was found in Milton of Culloden around 12noon with coastguard teams tasked to attend.

Inverness and Nairn coastguard teams reported the ordnance to the Navy explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team based at Faslane.

A cordon was set up in the area, close to the shoreline and just off the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road.

A coastguard spokesman said a controlled explosion was carried out around 7pm, with coastguard teams standing down shortly after.