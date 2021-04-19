Tuesday, April 20th 2021 Show Links
Wild swimmer rescued from water and flown to Raigmore Hospital

by Chris MacLennan
April 19, 2021, 10:07 pm
A wild swimmer who got into difficulty near Nairn has been rescued from the water by a coastguard helicopter.

The incident was reported to the coastguard around 8.20pm with the Inverness based search and rescue helicopter tasked.

The man, who was said to be “very cold”, was picked up by the rescue crew around 8.50pm and taken to Raigmore Hospital.

His condition is not known.

The RNLI crew from Kessock was also tasked, as was the Moray inshore rescue boat based in Findhorn.

Nairn and Inverness coastguard teams also provided assistance.

All rescue teams have since stood down.