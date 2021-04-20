Billionaire landowner comes to the rescue of lifeboat team

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland’s richest man has come to the aid of a lifeboat team in need of a new rescue boat to deal with a growing number of visitors.

The eight-metre rigid inflatable vessel will allow the independent, volunteer-led charity East Sutherland Rescue Association (ESRA) improve its capacity to provide a fast response to inshore emergencies in the Dornoch Firth area.

The £245,000 cost of buying and fitting out the 40-knot boat, as well as a launch and recovery vehicle, is being met by land conservation and tourism business, Wildland Limited owned by Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen.

ESRA expects to take delivery of the new vessel this summer. It will continue to operate its existing boat, Glen Cassley, as normal until full testing and training has been undertaken with its replacement.

Massive groundswell of visitors

Hugh Fullerton-Smith, ESRA trustee and crew member, said: “It has been critically apparent for some time that the challenges ESRA faces in keeping our Sutherland waters safe for tourists, fishermen and sailors are growing.

“In particular, since the onset of Covid-19, there has been a massive groundswell of visitors to our county for recreation and watersports.

“That meant an urgent upgrade to our existing boat, Glen Cassley, which does a great job, but which we are rapidly outgrowing. We need greater capacity to ensure we can continue to respond safely to a range of emergencies that the bigger lifeboats, such as the Wick Station, can’t easily service due to shallow water depths close to rocky shores.

“In truth though, for a voluntary rescue association, the cost of a suitably equipped vessel, as well as the upgraded track machine to launch and recover the rescue boat safely in all conditions, was daunting.

“The amazing generosity of Wildland Limited, who have paid these costs in full, has left us speechless. It’s obvious that they care about us – those who live in the area as well as those who may be attracted to coming here.”

Volunteers put their lives at risk every year

The new boat will provide a higher operating speed of up to 40 knots, proper seating, advanced radio and satellite communications, plus room for casualties.

Tim Kirkwood, chief executive of Wildland Limited, which manages a number of estates focussed on tourism and conservation on the north coast of Sutherland said: “ESRA is operated entirely by brave, dedicated volunteers who put their lives on the line for tourists, fishermen, sailors and other marine users every year.

“Its inshore rescue boat provides a vital community service that’s becoming increasingly important as visitor numbers increase on Sutherland’s beautiful coastline.

“The service the association provides is essential and well worth protecting and nurturing. We were delighted to be approached to play a small part by funding the purchase of a new craft, trailer and tracked vehicle.”

He added: “ESRA’s people, who go out selflessly even in the most horrendous sea conditions, deserve access to the best possible equipment, both for their own safety and to give them more opportunities to save other marine users who get into difficulties on our coastal waters.”

Largest landowner opposes spaceport

The new rescue boat, two training boats, launch and recovery vehicles and associated equipment will be maintained and operated from a new lifeboat station at Dornoch, which is being purpose-built this spring and supported by another donor.

Mr Povlsen is Scotland’s largest landowner and his business interests include the clothing empires Bestseller and Arcadia.

He wholly owns Wildland Limited which owns 221,000 acres, spanning three management areas in the Cairngorms, Sutherland and Lochaber.

Mr Povlsen has launched judicial review proceedings at the Court of Session to try to overturn a decision giving the go ahead for the UK’s first spaceport.

He wants the court to stop the construction of the proposed Sutherland Space Hub, the UK’s first vertical launch facility, which was given planning permission in August 2020.