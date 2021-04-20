Inverness Castle transformation: go-ahead for detailed plans expected next week

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Plans to transform Inverness Castle into a tourist attraction will finally be debated by councillors next week.

As well as rejuvenating the castle and grounds, the multi-million-pound project includes creating new displays celebrating the culture and heritage of the Highlands as well as new galleries to bring national and international exhibitions to the region.

© Courtesy The Highland Council

A roof terrace on the south tower is included in the remodelling, along with other plant-filled terraces and a light and airy new link between the castle’s two buildings.

A new terrace projecting out onto the west bank of the castle will form an external viewing platform and dining terrace looking out over the River Ness.

The transformation of Inverness Castle is supported by £15 million Scottish Government and £3m UK Government investment through the £315m city region deal.

The project aims to support economic growth throughout the Highland area, creating a sustainable, viable and “must-see” attraction that will celebrate the spirit of the Highlands.

The new incarnation of the castle will build on a succession of castles on the site since 1057.

Its most recent incarnation was as a sheriff court, before the advent of the new Justice Centre in Inverness a year ago saw the castle vacated and handed to Highland Council.

The plans, by architects LDN, are recommended for approval by council officials.