Inverness Sheriff Court: Jailed for £50 request to see teen strip

by Court Reporter
April 20, 2021, 5:34 pm Updated: April 20, 2021, 7:41 pm
© Police ScotlandIain Nicholson was jailed at Inverness Justice Centre
Iain Nicholson was jailed at Inverness Justice Centre

An Inverness man who paid £50 for a 13-year-old girl to strip down to her bra and pants was jailed for three months on Tuesday.

Iain Nicholson, described as an Inverness prisoner, but who previously lived in the Culloden and Smithton area, was due to stand trial at Inverness Sheriff Court.

However the 51-year-old entered a guilty plea to the August 24, 2019, offence committed in Culloden Woods before the jury heard any evidence.

© Supplied by Police Scotland
Iain Nicholson

Defence solicitor advocate Mike Chapman said his client was already serving a 30-month sentence with an potential extension of 18 months for other sex offences with his earliest liberation date of May 6.

